Noblesville parents demand action after Texas school shooting

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Parents in Noblesville are calling for lawmakers to do more after Tuesday's school shooting that killed 19 children in Texas.

The group was created after the school shooting at Noblesville West Middle School, where a 13-year-old gunman opened fire and shot a student and a teacher in a classroom on May 25, 2018.

"We've been talking about this for four years and these shootings continue to happen," said parent Steve Rogers.

Rogers and other parents in the group "Noblesville Stands Together" are now standing with the parents of students at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

"It's devastating to watch these families to have to go through another senseless tragic shooting. In what is a strain of long, senseless, tragic shootings," Rogers said.

The feelings of fear and devastation the community in Texas is going through is something Rogers knows about. His son was a student at Noblesville West Middle School when the 2018 shooting occurred.

"That is the thing I remember most that day is having to wait several hours. I wanted my son back in my arms right now," said Rogers.

He said there are people in Noblesville who will never get over that day.

"There are kids today in Noblesville who still startle every time they hear the door jiggle in their classroom," said Rogers.

Stephe Luce with the Indiana Sheriff's Association said all schools should be reviewing their safety procedures.

"We are seriously looking at threat assessment behavioral teams, even digital threat enhancement teams. A lot of time the behaviors can be picked up early," said Luce.

Noblesville Stands Together has worked with Noblesville Schools to increase safety in classrooms by better physical security in buildings, access to mental health services, and advocating for responsible gun ownership and reform.

However, the shooting in Texas is evidence there is more work to be done nationwide.