2 houses significantly damaged in Noblesville fire

Fire crews responded to a home in the 100 block of Tippecanoe Drive, near Kankekee Drive in the community of Riverwood, shortly after 3 p.m.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Two houses sustained significant damage in a fire in Noblesville Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to a home in the 100 block of Tippecanoe Drive, near Kankekee Drive in the community of Riverwood, shortly after 3 p.m.

Officials said the fire appears to have started in one house and spread to another next door. Homeowners for both houses were inside at the time with multiple pets.

A neighbor alerted residents of one home of the fire, and a resident there alerted their neighbors, officials said.

All people and pets made it out without injury, and no firefighters were injured.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Residents of both homes will be displaced, fire officials said.

"[The Noblesville Fire Department] would like to remind residents to sleep with their bedroom doors closed. Sleeping with your door closed can reduce exposure to toxic smoke and help limit the spread of flames," the department said in a statement.