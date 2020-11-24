Noblesville house fire claims 3 dogs, 2 cats

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A house fire in Noblesville early Monday evening did extensive damage and killed five pets.

Several calls to 911 reported the 6:48 p.m. blaze in the 9900 block of Waterside Drive.

Visible flames were reported by the first fire trucks at the scene. Firefighters were initially advised that people might have been trapped inside but all residents were eventually accounted for.

A Noblesville Fire Department spokesperson said no residents or first responders were injured, but two cats and three dogs were did not survive.