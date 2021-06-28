Noblesville giving $1,000 to $2,000 bonuses to city workers

Firefighters and police officers in Noblesville will receive $2,000 each.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Another local government in Hamilton County plans to give virus-related bonuses to city employees.

Firefighters and police officers in Noblesville will receive $2,000 each while other workers will get $1,000. The money will come from Noblesville's share of federal aid for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hamilton County gave $3,000 to each of its workers.

Mayor Chris Jensen says police and firefighters are getting larger bonuses because they were more at risk of getting COVID-19. He predicts people will spend a lot of the money locally.

Wayne Township is another place in Hamilton County that is using federal money to give financial support to workers on the front line of the pandemic.

The township in May rewarded teachers and other standout workers with $1,500 bonuses. Wayne Township paid for the bonuses with federal COVID relief dollars.