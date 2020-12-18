'I want to get out of here': Noblesville girl walks for 1st time since fire pit accident

Doctors originally told Sarah Zofkie to call family and friends because Natalie was not going to survive. On Tuesday, Natalie took a big step in her recovery.

We have an update to a story we shared in November about a 12-year-old Noblesville girl who suffered suffered third-degree burns on most of her body after a fire pit accident.

Natalie Zofkie poured gas on a fire at a neighbor's home to make it bigger. Sarah Zofkie, Natalie's mom, said the fumes are what ignited and caused the fire.

Doctors originally told Sarah to call family and friends because she was not going to survive.

Take a look at this video Sarah sent us.

The video shows Natalie walking on Tuesday, Dec. 15 for the first time since getting to Riley Hospital for Children.

Natalie's doctor told Sarah they have never had a child with similar injuries make progress this quickly but also said Natalie still has a long way to go.

"93 percent of her body is burnt. Most of that is third-degree, meaning through all the layers of the skin and into fat," said Dr. Brett Hartman, medical director of Riley Hospital for Children's burn unit. "Having an injury like that, all of that tissue has to come off."

When Sarah was asked Natalie why she's working so hard and is so determined, Natalie said, "because I want to get out of here."

The Zofkie family is sharing their story in hopes of saving others from the horrific injuries Natalie is dealing with now.