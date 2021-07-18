Noblesville Fire Department rescues rafters, kayakers from White River

The fire department said the group's raft got caught in debris.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Noblesville Fire Department is warning the public to stay out of the White River while water levels are high.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, a rescue team pulled five rafters out of the river after their raft got stuck in debris near Cumberland Road.

Thankfully, the fire department already had a boat on the river when the call came in and a crew was able to respond quickly.

There were no injuries during the incident. NFD said it was the second water rescue of the day. The first time, kayakers had to be brought to safety after also getting caught in debris in the river.

5 rafters were rescued after they became caught on part of a tree. NFD crews were training on the river at the time of the call. Those crews were able to quickly make their way up the river and pull the rafters to safety. pic.twitter.com/7cKkhPETLq — Noblesville Fire (@NoblesvilleFD) July 18, 2021