Bonnie was diagnosed with an illness this summer and passed away Sunday.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Noblesville Police lost a member of their K-9 unit Sunday when Officer Bonnie passed away with an illness.

According to a Facebook post announcing her death, "Bonnie had been in declining health over the past few months after receiving a significant health diagnosis earlier in the summer."

She had been a member of the department for approximately four years and was assigned to Patrolman Alex Linn.

K-9 Bonnie still worked in a limited capacity after her diagnosis, "but her spirit never wavered," the department shared.