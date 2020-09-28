NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Noblesville Police lost a member of their K-9 unit Sunday when Officer Bonnie passed away with an illness.
According to a Facebook post announcing her death, "Bonnie had been in declining health over the past few months after receiving a significant health diagnosis earlier in the summer."
She had been a member of the department for approximately four years and was assigned to Patrolman Alex Linn.
K-9 Bonnie still worked in a limited capacity after her diagnosis, "but her spirit never wavered," the department shared.
"Her desire and drive to serve the community was present all the way up to her passing. The NPD honors K-9 Bonnie for her dedication and service to our community."