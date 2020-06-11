Noblesville adds attractions for holidays

A Walking light tour is among the new family-friendly events to go along with ice rink that is back for a fourth year.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Noblesville announced new attractions at Federal Hill Commons for its annual “Holidays at the Hill” event.

A Walking light tour is among the new family-friendly events to go along with ice rink that is back for a fourth year.

The event begins Nov. 21 and runs through Jan. 3, 2021.

Families can reserve a private 20-minute carriage ride through Noblesville for $50. Rides can seat up to 6 adults and three to five children on adults’ laps. .

Children can visit Santa Claus in the Christmas Cottage Starting on Thursday, Dec. 3.

The temporary ice rink opens at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.

Ice Plaza hours are:

5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays

Extended hours begin Dec. 21 - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Specials hours

Nov. 27 - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dec. 24 and 31 - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 27 - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 24 and 31 - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas

Admission includes skate rental and costs $13 for ages 13 and older and $11 for ages 12 and under. A 10-skate pass is available for $110 and a 5-skate pass is $60. Guests may bring their own skates if they prefer. Skating aids will be available for $3.

New Attractions

"Holidays at the Hill" will install new lighting in the event lawn, a warming shelter, and a Celtic Pretzel food truck.

Other new activities include:

Free Walking Light Tour with ten displays and photo opportunities

Live music, dance and choir performances Nov. 28 and 29 and Dec. 4-6

Winter Market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 5 featuring more than 25 Noblesville restaurants and holiday artisan vendors

Ice carving demonstration 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28

Indy Beer Taps will sell alcohol on weekends

COVID-19 restrictions