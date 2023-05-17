No injuries after Monrovia school bus hits tree

Students on the bus were taken to the auditorium to be reunited with their parents.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A Monrovia High School bus hit a tree Wednesday afternoon, but no students were seriously injured.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Department, the bus was leaving the school at the time of the crash.

The sheriff's department said the bus driver was talking on a two-way radio when the cord became wrapped around the gear shift.

The bus went into neutral and rolled into a tree.

Students on the bus were taken to the auditorium to be reunited with their parents. A medic did respond to check the students for any injuries.