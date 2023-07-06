No injuries in plane crash near Jeffersonville

The pilot and their passenger were flying over the Ohio River from Louisville at the time of the crash.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Two people from Louisville are fortunately alright after their small aircraft crashed just across the Ohio River.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, the Jeffersonville police and fire departments responded to a reported plane crash near Port Road and Middle Road near Jeffersonville.

First responders found a crashed Diamond Katana personal aircraft upright in a field.

The pilot and a passenger had flown from Bowman Field in Louisville across the Ohio River before the crash. Neither had any injuries, but Indiana State Police did not specify whether the two were released or taken to a hospital to be checked.

ISP turned the investigation over to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to further investigate the cause of the crash. FAA authorities determined, after their preliminary investigation, that a mechanical malfunction is likely to blame for the crash.