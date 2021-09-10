No charges for passenger in LaGuardia emergency landing

Flight 4817 landed at LaGuardia Airport where police took a passenger into custody for questioning.

NEW YORK — An airline passenger whose behavior aboard a flight Saturday prompted an emergency landing and evacuation at LaGuardia Airport has been released with no charges filed.

A spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says an investigation by the FBI, the Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Port Authority concluded no criminal charges were warranted.

A passenger reported the man acting erratically on the Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis to LaGuardia.

The plane halted on the taxiway short of its gate at approximately 3 p.m.

Once the plane was on the ground, all 80 passengers and crew deplaned onto the tarmac and video showed the unidentified man spread-eagled on the tarmac. He was later taken into custody for questioning.

So the end of our flight got interesting pic.twitter.com/gdJSUUG906 — Laura (@lbrgdl) October 9, 2021

WNBC said police swept the plane and cleared the aircraft of any potential threat.