Advocates encourage domestic violence survivors to reach out

In the wake of Nikki Wilhoite's murder in Boone County, advocates for domestic violence survivors are urging those who need help to reach out for assistance.

LEBANON, Indiana — The Nikki Wilhoite homicide in Lebanon has caught the attention of advocates for domestic violence survivors.

Court documents show Nikki's husband Andrew told police he hit her in the past.

When news broke that she'd been killed and that her husband was charged with murder, Pascal Fettig and his team of advocates in Boone County took it personally.

He said they felt heartbreak because they could have, but weren't able to prevent it.

"My first feeling: we failed. We failed. I had no idea. Nikki was not on my radar at all," Fettig said.

Fettig is the president and CEO of Mental Health America Boone County. Saving and helping domestic violence survivors is part of their mission.

So this past weekend, the nonprofit posted on Facebook encouraging others in dangerous relationships to reach out. Fettig said they just secured more funding, to help launch a community awareness campaign.

"Making sure that they're empowered that they do not deserve that kind of life, and their children don't deserve that kind of life. That's the kind of education we need to get out there," Fettig said. "There is a way out, there is a light at the end of the tunnel, if you will."

The first step, he said, is a phone call: 911 for an emergency, but 211 to connect to important resources. Extricating yourself from an abusive situation can seem scary and complex. That one phone number can streamline services all in one place.

"Nine times out of 10, they will make the calls for you while you're on the line. We can give you guidance, give you counseling, give you a safety plan, just letting you know what to do," Fettig said. "And if they're not ready to leave, we make sure they know how to be ready, make sure that you have a 'go bag' and have a 'go bag' hidden. Just be ready to get out. Get necessities for your children if you have children, and important papers, and something to just make it through the night because we can take care of the rest."

Fettig's agency helps with safe housing and child care and connects survivors with counseling and legal aid. All resources are free of charge, so the survivor is not alone.

And for friends and family who see signs of abuse?

Fettig said break the silence. Talk to your loved one and call for help.