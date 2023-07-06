Nickel Plate Express in Noblesville announces temporary shutdown for track maintenance

The train ride is expected to return in September.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Nickel Plate Express in Noblesville has announced that they will be closing during the months of July and August for essential track work.

According to the organization that operates the historic train rides, the track work is being done to ensure safety and comfort of all passengers.

The rail line is expected to reopen in September following the track work, just in time for the sights of the autumn foliage.

In the interim, the organization asks for patience from its fans as they await the rail line's reopening. Fans can monitor the Nickel Plate Express social media pages for up-to-date information on the track work.