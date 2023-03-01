Niagara Falls illumination board has decided to show support for the Bills safety during this tough time along with the City Hall in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local landmarks in Western New York will be lit up Tuesday night to show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Niagara Falls will be illuminated in blue Tuesday night along with the City Hall in Buffalo.

Hamlin was taken to the hospital in Cincinnati after collapsing during the first quarter of the Bills Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.

The illumination board which is made up of representatives from both Ontario, and the city of Niagara Falls has decided to light up the falls at 9 - 9:15 p.m. on both sides of the American & horseshoe falls.

In the City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown also called for a display of illumination to honor the player.

Mayor Brown said, “Our continued thoughts and prayers are with Damar Hamlin, his family, and the Bills organization as we continue to watch and pray for his healing. Tonight, our entire community continues to come together as we light the City of Buffalo in Blue and Red in a continued show of support for Damar.”

Within an hour of Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field during the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals, fans began donating to Hamlin's charity, Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive, in droves.