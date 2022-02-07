Which NFL player sold the most jerseys in Indiana this season? Hint: he just retired

INDIANAPOLIS — In some of his more candid moments, Tom Brady hinted there was no love lost between himself and the city of Indianapolis - the place where he made a habit of crushing dreams for the better part of two decades.
"I think I've beat the Colts the last nine times I've played them, so ... it was great to win in Indy. It turns out that horseshoe on their helmet isn't as lucky as it seems, which really sucks for them, but not for us," Brady told a podcast at the start of this season.
For years, the feeling appeared to be mutual.
A 2021 study conducted by online sportsbook BetOnline found Indiana hates Brady more than any other state. When Brady announced his retirement last week, the Indianapolis Colts sent out a tongue-in-cheek congratulations.
But have we all been harboring a secret fondness for the seven-time Super Bowl champ all along? It's possible, one study suggested.
Brady had the best-selling NFL jersey in the state for the 2021-2022 season, according to a study conducted by Indianapolis-based Lids.
Not only did Brady beat out the likes of Colts stars Jonathan Taylor and Darius Leonard to take the top spot for number of Lids jerseys sold in Indiana, but his Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the top-selling NFL team jersey in Indiana.
On Twitter, people reacted to the newly released data in ways we have come to expect from Hoosiers anytime Brady's name is thrown in the mix. There was shock, the customary disgust. The sort of outrage No. 12 has long elicited from folks in Indiana and which, after all this time, can never seem to be fully articulated through just one question mark.
But, as was the case during his football career, Brady didn't just take the top spot in Indiana.
Fans in Florida, Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Colorado, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Delaware, and West Virginia all bought Tom Brady jerseys more than any other player this season.
And - until another company decides to release their jersey-selling stats for the 2021-2022 season - it seems Tom Brady has, once again, claimed a victory in Indiana.