Which NFL player sold the most jerseys in Indiana this season? Hint: he just retired

Tom Brady made a habit of winning in Indiana. One study shows he may have claimed yet another victory here this season.

INDIANAPOLIS — In some of his more candid moments, Tom Brady hinted there was no love lost between himself and the city of Indianapolis - the place where he made a habit of crushing dreams for the better part of two decades.

"I think I've beat the Colts the last nine times I've played them, so ... it was great to win in Indy. It turns out that horseshoe on their helmet isn't as lucky as it seems, which really sucks for them, but not for us," Brady told a podcast at the start of this season.

For years, the feeling appeared to be mutual.

A 2021 study conducted by online sportsbook BetOnline found Indiana hates Brady more than any other state. When Brady announced his retirement last week, the Indianapolis Colts sent out a tongue-in-cheek congratulations.

But have we all been harboring a secret fondness for the seven-time Super Bowl champ all along? It's possible, one study suggested.

Brady had the best-selling NFL jersey in the state for the 2021-2022 season, according to a study conducted by Indianapolis-based Lids.

Best selling NFL jersey by player and team at @lids this year pic.twitter.com/pq3EkXZ7rG — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 7, 2022

Not only did Brady beat out the likes of Colts stars Jonathan Taylor and Darius Leonard to take the top spot for number of Lids jerseys sold in Indiana, but his Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the top-selling NFL team jersey in Indiana.

On Twitter, people reacted to the newly released data in ways we have come to expect from Hoosiers anytime Brady's name is thrown in the mix. There was shock, the customary disgust. The sort of outrage No. 12 has long elicited from folks in Indiana and which, after all this time, can never seem to be fully articulated through just one question mark.

Wait Indiana sold more Bucs and Brady jerseys than Colts jerseys???? Somehow I doubt this one. — Pro-Vax (@aarond23) February 7, 2022

Where are all these Bucs fans in Indiana? I live here and I can honestly say I haven’t really seen many Tom Brady jerseys. As a football fan I’m not buying my @Colts jersey at Lids. Hats maybe. This seems like a bogus stat. — Kristian Branch 🏎 🏁 🇺🇸 (@K_Branch21) February 7, 2022

There’s no possible way Tom Brady was the highest selling Jersey in Indiana, and you can’t tell me otherwise. https://t.co/IKTWpGqmML — Ethan Roach (@ethanroach29) February 7, 2022

I’m embarrassed Tom Brady was the number 1 jersey in Indiana while the Colts had 7 pro bowlers on their team. The hell wrong with you people… https://t.co/sabeafMH6c — Logan Ames (@LoganAmes22) February 7, 2022

Tom Brady still owns the state of Indiana 😂 https://t.co/pcHCU52zah — Alex Kane (@Dakane3) February 7, 2022

What traitorous scum are buying Tom Brady jerseys in Indiana? Sickening. https://t.co/mKM5FMNW6J — Kaleb Kinnaman (@KalebKinnaman) February 7, 2022

But, as was the case during his football career, Brady didn't just take the top spot in Indiana.

Fans in Florida, Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Colorado, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Delaware, and West Virginia all bought Tom Brady jerseys more than any other player this season.