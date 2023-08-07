Newton County police asking for help locating missing teen

David Spencer Jr. of Goodland, Indiana, was last seen in the early morning hours of Friday, July 7.

GOODLAND, Ind. — Police in northwestern Indiana are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office said David Spencer, Jr., of Goodland, was last seen in the early morning hours of July 7 driving a silver 1999 Honda Civic with an Indiana license plate 822RHL. The car has black and red seat covers, with a fender on the driver's side that is a black door.

He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 220 lbs.

Spencer reportedly has ties to Newton and Lake counties in Indiana, as well as North Carolina.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Newton County Sheriff's Office at 219-474-5661.

Newton County is roughly 115 miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.