Deputies need help locating missing 16-year-old girl from northwestern Indiana

NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Newton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Deputies said Riley Nicole Springsteen was last seen in Brook, Indiana, around 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 9.

According to the sheriff's office, Springsteen is listed as a runaway.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Newton County is roughly 115 northwest of downtown Indianapolis.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.