'Horrified': Newly released body cam video shows officers delay in providing aid to Andre' Hill after shooting

Adam Coy was fired Monday after bodycam footage showed him fatally shooting Hill and failing to administer first aid for several minutes.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police released additional body-worn camera footage Thursday from other officers who responded to the fatal shooting of Andre' Hill.

Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlin expressed "anger and deep disappointment" over new body-worn camera video released Thursday. Quinlin says the video shows little evidence of compassion from officers at the scene.

"There were many other officers who responded to the scene. None of them used deadly force. But as seen in these videos- few of them rendered first aid to Mr. Hill as they waited for a medic," Quinlin said.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther says he was "horrified" by the time that passed before any officer provided aid Hill.

In a press conference held Thursday, National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump said the video shows roughly five minutes went by before any officer attempted to help Hill.

Crump also said Columbus police officers at the scene tried to handcuff Hill after the shooting before medical assistance was offered.

Medics were called approximately six minutes after Hill was shot and arrived nine minutes after the call, according to documents provided by CPD.

Hill’s family is calling for Coy to be arrested, charged and to serve time. They also blame CPD for keeping Coy on the department after they say 90 complaints were filed against the officer.

Coy remains under criminal investigation for last week’s shooting.