Newfields increasing general admission pricing

Beginning July 1, general admission pricing for guests will increase by $2, making the adult ticket price $20.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is changing the price of admission for guests for the first time in eight years.

Beginning July 1, general admission pricing for guests will increase by $2, making the adult ticket price $20.

According to Newfields, the price increase will help meet increased costs and wages, while also allowing Newfields to expand its range of exceptional exhibitions, events and programs year-round.

"Newfields is an important asset to the Indianapolis community and our mission to enrich lives through exceptional experiences with art and nature is more important than ever before," said Jerry Wise, chief financial officer at Newfields, in a news release. "This new pricing will allow Newfields to continue investing in our employees and our community, while growing our offerings of exhibitions and events."

Pricing for those 55 and older will stay at $18, youth admission for kids between ages 6 and 17 will cost $13, and children 5 and younger can get in free.

Click here for more information on the latest exhibits and events at Newfields.

As part of EmployIndy's Good Wages Initiative, Newfields ensures all full-time employees will be paid $18 an hour by 2024.