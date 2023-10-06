Newfields to host inaugural Black Brew Fest

Guests will have the opportunity to savor, sip and sample the best-brewed beverages from local and regional Black-owned businesses.

INDIANAPOLIS — Newfields is getting ready to host the inaugural Black Brew Fest this fall.

Guests will have the opportunity to savor, sip and sample the best-brewed beverages from local and regional Black-owned businesses.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine in the Garden Terrace of Newfields, located at 4000 Michigan Road.

Tickets are $25 for Newfields members and $35 for the public. All tickets include general admission to Newfields.

The event is for those 21 and over, and each ticket includes beverage samples at all tasting tents. Food and select non-alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase.

Along with tasting beer, wine and spirits, attendees can play lawn games; etch beer, wine and whiskey glasses; listen to live DJ performances and podcast recordings.

Children are welcome to attend but are not allowed to sample the drinks. Children under 6 years old can get in free, while those 6 and over will need a general admission ticket to Newfields to attend.

Participants include:

Aperture LLC (founded by Andre and Jennifer Franklin)

Follow D Money Podcast

Moor’s Beer Company

Sip & Share Wines

Sincere Catering & Events

DJ Brotha2DaKnight

DJ Godzillest

DJ LadyLocs

DJ Solo

DJ Strick