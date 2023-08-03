Newfields honors female artists throughout Women's History Month

"We are really trying to amplify women's voices and give them a platform, especially this month," said public relations manager Natalya Herndon.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Around every corner inside the museum at Newfields, you'll find artwork by women.

"We are really trying to amplify women's voices and give them a platform, especially this month," said public relations manager Natalya Herndon.

That's because March is Women's History Month. In its honor, Newfields is hosting a series called "Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories."

Right now, visitors can experience a self-guided tour of the art using a QR code near the entrance of Newfields.

"You can walk around and see all the highlights that are art by women within the museum," Herndon said.

In addition to the artwork, there are also large exhibits created by women, including El Tendedero, which tackles tough conversations.

"This is a participatory artwork," said Herndon. "Basically, all of the note cards are put up by our guests. People can come in and give their experience with sexual assault awareness and just fill out the cards with whatever they are comfortable with and hang them up."

Each piece of the El Tendedero landscape is anonymous.

"It's really empowering," Herndon said, "and it hopefully will help you feel a little stronger and know that you are not alone. That's our goal with this one."

Other events during Women's History Month include films, performances and even a Wikipedia edit-a-thon.

"A lot of women artists on Wikipedia don't have pages," Herndon said. "We have a library here in the museum, and our archives department is working with women all around, historians, to get those women Wikipedia pages so that people can learn more about them and what they've done in history."

A full list of Women's History Month events at Newfields can be found at this link.

Tickets for the museum and this month's events can be purchased online.