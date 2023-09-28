Newfields announces 'Midnight' fundraising gala set for New Year's Eve

The inaugural 'Midnight' gala will be a black tie, 21+ event held on New Year's Eve 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — A new event is coming to Indianapolis to help ring in the new year.

Newfields announced that the inaugural "Midnight" fundraising gala will take place on Dec. 31, 2023. The gala will be a black tie event for guests 21 and over and will feature an "Under the Stars" theme.

The gala will feature a three-course dinner in The Lume, outdoor activities on the Alliance Sculpture Court, "Winterlights" access, and the countdown to midnight.

Funds raised during the gala will help support conservation of the Indianapolis Museum of Art collections, future special exhibits, seasonal festivals, new community-focused programming and education, ongoing maintenance, and a new infrastructure project in The Garden and The Virginia B. Fairbanks Art and Nature Park.