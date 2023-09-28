Newfields announces 'Midnight' fundraising gala set for New Year's Eve

INDIANAPOLIS — A new event is coming to Indianapolis to help ring in the new year.
Newfields announced that the inaugural "Midnight" fundraising gala will take place on Dec. 31, 2023. The gala will be a black tie event for guests 21 and over and will feature an "Under the Stars" theme.
The gala will feature a three-course dinner in The Lume, outdoor activities on the Alliance Sculpture Court, "Winterlights" access, and the countdown to midnight.
Funds raised during the gala will help support conservation of the Indianapolis Museum of Art collections, future special exhibits, seasonal festivals, new community-focused programming and education, ongoing maintenance, and a new infrastructure project in The Garden and The Virginia B. Fairbanks Art and Nature Park.
Tickets are available at Newfields' website. Tickets for dinner in The Lume are $3,000 per table of 10 guests and includes on-site parking. Tickets for the New Year's Eve Countdown start at $150 for members and $175 for non-members. Those who do not wish to have alcohol during the event can purchase an alcohol-free ticket for $100 for members and $125 for non-members.