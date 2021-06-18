Newfields offering free admission on Juneteenth

Tickets must be obtained online in advance to select your time to visit.

INDIANAPOLIS — Newfields is celebrating Juneteenth by offering free general admission all guests.

Tickets must be obtained online in advance to select your time to visit. Newfields will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 19.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed into law a bill to make Juneteenth, or June 19, the 12th federal holiday. The House voted 415-14 on Wednesday to send the bill to Biden, while the Senate passed the bill unanimously the day before.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.

It’s the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.

In line with the latest Marion County Public Health Order and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Newfields requires everyone not fully vaccinated to wear a mask in public spaces. All employees and volunteers will still be wearing a mask when in public or common areas, or within six feet of others. Click here to read Newfields' latest safety guidelines.

Newfields is located on the northwest side of Indianapolis at 4000 Michigan Road, near 38th Street.