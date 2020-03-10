New website launches to help Marion County voters avoid long lines at polls

It's kind of like the apps used to watch wait times for amusement park rides, only for voting.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you plan to vote early in Marion County but don’t have the time to stand in a long line, you’ll need a website to check on wait times.

If you’ve been to Disney World, you may have seen their app to check wait times for rides and attractions. This is kind of like that.

“We thought, ‘Hey, if Disney World can do it, maybe we can do something,’” said Liane Hulka the co-founder of Vote Safe Indiana, a non-partisan, non-profit organization aimed at keeping voters safe.

The new pilot website is being launched only in Marion County.

“Not everyone has the luxury of waiting in line. They have child-care concerns. So many people are on the clock and haven’t gotten Election Day off. They have no more than 50 minutes to vote, so we don’t want those time constraints to be a reason people don’t vote,” Hulka said.

The website hasn’t gone live yet. When it does, in time for early voting at Marion County’s satellite locations, registered voters can check by region, downtown, northside, east side, south side and west side of Marion County, to see how long they’ll have to stand in line. Updates will come about every 15 minutes.

“The shortest wait times will be at the top of the list,” said Hulka.

The idea is to get as many people as possible to vote early before Election Day so they’re not discouraged by lines or worried about being around too many people during a pandemic. To make it possible, the site needs several hundred volunteers to monitor wait times at early voting locations and at polling sites on Election Day.

Volunteers will be able to stand outside. They’ll be asked to wear a mask and sign up for at least two 2-hour shifts. Volunteers will receive training.