New U.S. citizens naturalized at IMS

SPEEDWAY, Ind — Thirty-three new U.S. citizens were welcomed to Indiana Tuesday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
While practice for the 107th Indianapolis 500 was rained out, the track hosted a naturalization ceremony with several IndyCar drivers in attendance.
The new citizens come from 24 different countries, including Burma, Canada, Egypt, Mexico and Vietnam.
"How cool is it that you guys get to be naturalized at the Racing Capital of the World. We are here in the month of May, with a few days until the 500-mile race, which is an international event with drivers from all over the world?" Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt told the new citizens.
Participants also got to experience some fun at IMS, despite the cancellation of on-track activity.