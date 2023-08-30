Greenfield-Central Community Schools launch new telehealth clinic

The new equipment will help screen students before they talk with a health practitioner.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — On Wednesday, Aug. 30, school and health leaders in Hancock County unveiled a new mobile device that allows students to see a health care provider without leaving school.

This new equipment will allow school nurses at Greenfield-Central Community Schools to do a variety of things, such as using a virtual camera to check ears, eyes and nose, and various health screenings, before they talk virtually with a health practitioner.

The goal is to keep parents from leaving work and from kids having to leave school.

"This equipment will travel with me from building to building when there is a need," Dawn Hanson said.

Hanson is a school nurse for Greenfield-Central Community Schools.

The 11-year care provider will be in charge of using the new mobile telehealth equipment and helping provide health care to hundreds of students in Greenfield.

With this equipment, Hanson says she will be able to test a student who may feel sick for any symptoms such as flu, COVID-19, mono and strep.

"If a student were to test positive for that and need any medication, a nurse practitioner would be able to call in the medication and the parent would be able to go directly to the pharmacy and pick their child up from school," Hanson said.

This is a first for schools here in Greenfield. A grant with Managed Health Services covers the cost of the equipment along with training.