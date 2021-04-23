New state budget provides for teacher pay raises, school funding increase

State lawmakers gave final approval on a $37 billion dollar state budget Thursday as they wrapped up this year's session.

The two-year plan includes money for grant programs and construction projects funded through $3 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money.

But the big focus is on education funding.

Schools are getting a 4.5 percent increase each of the next two years.

It includes raises for teachers, starting them at a minimum of $40,000 a year and raising the average teacher pay to about $60,000.

At the same time, the plan expands the state's private school voucher program, a move some educators aren't thrilled about.

Currently a family of four making up to $90,000 a year can get a voucher, but under the new plan, families earning up to $145,000 annually would qualify later this year.

Critics say it takes away money from public schools and helps families who can already afford to send their kids to a private school.