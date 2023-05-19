Splash pad, playground, shelter open at O’Bannon Park

The total cost of the renovations was more than $800,000, with the city funding about half of the project.

INDIANAPOLIS — A new playground, splash pad, and shelter was unveiled Friday at the Frank & Judy O’Bannon Park in Indianapolis.

The total cost of the renovations was more than $800,000, with the city funding about half of the project.

The park is located on the near north side of Indianapolis near East 16th Street and College Avenue.

“We are used to seeing soccer players of all ages flood the fields each week, but now I am excited to see even more community members taking advantage of the new amenities in this park," said Phyllis Boyd, Indy Parks director. "With spring upon us and summer just around the corner, we are looking forward to hearing about all the memories that will be made here at the new playground, splash pad, and shelter.”

The park already features nine soccer fields for different age groups and trails. There is also parking for people using the Monon Trail.