LEBANON, Ind. — As you enter the workout room at Witham Health Services in Lebanon you can hear classic rock, and your favorite oldies blasting. But the people in that class, aren’t just there for fun and games.

“What are we pedaling for?” yelled spin instructor Erin Schwin.

“Parkinson’s,” yelled the group of participants through their masks as they pedaled on social distanced stationary bikes.

Research shows that exercise can reduce the symptoms of Parkinson’s by up to 35 percent.

That’s why Witham Health Services wanted to offer “Pedaling for Parkinson’s.” It’s a new free class being offered Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m. for people living with Parkinson’s Disease. And anyone can sign up.

“It’s hard but it’s a good workout,” said Jimmie Cook, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. He attends the class with his wife Judy, who said cardio is beneficial for everyone as they get older.

“You work at your own pace. It’s a good class for anyone,” added Jimmie.

The class was launched last week, and already Jimmie said he’s noticed a difference.

“I’m able to move more because the stiffness is gone,” Jimmie said.

He said he also has “less pain” because of the class and “more energy.”

Jerry Fuelling participates in all of Witham Wellness Center’s fitness classes including Rock Steady Boxing, which is a non-contact boxing class for people with Parkinson’s; Tai Chi For Health, which is a strength and balance building practice centered in mindfulness and deep breathing and Silver Sneakers which is exercise program for senior citizens.

The lockdown has meant isolation for many people and as a result less physical activity. Fueling said he was able to keep up his Tai Chi but this new class allows him to continue to engage in more cardio and strength building. And for anyone living with Parkinson’s physical activity can be life changing.

“It can actually slow down the progression (of Parkinson’s Disease),” Schwein said.

She said that a lot of the class participants weren’t getting as much exercise in during the pandemic lockdown, and as a result “their progression got worse.” But she said as soon as they engage in exercise like Pedaling for Parkinson’s they can regain whatever loss they may have acquired during the lockdown.

“For a lot of ‘em it get’s better,” Schwein said.

Participants go through a health screening before each class. And masks are required. The Cooks said it does make class harder but it’s worth it for them.

Fuelling said the class is about far more than just physical activity. He said the instructors motivate and create a positive atmosphere, and that can help counter some of the emotional toll that comes with Parkinson’s.

“A hinderance in Parkinson’s is depression. And if you can take control. (You can) make yourself feel better about yourself,” Fuelling said.

Schwein said hearing that this class improves people’s quality of life decrease the symptoms of Parkinson’s “means the world” to her.