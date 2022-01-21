Howard County museum to open next phase of African American exhibit

The museum is also opening a story kiosk to offer visitors the opportunity to leave their own stories and hear personal stories others

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Howard County Historical Society is launching the final phase of their African American exhibit and visitors are encouraged to share their own experiences.



The exhibit will highlight four historic organizations that have been pillars of Kokomo's Carver neighborhood: The Carver Community Center, Wayman Chapel, Second Missionary Baptist Church and the Douglass School.

The museum is opening a story kiosk that offers visitors the opportunity to hear personal stories from people of the neighborhood and leave their own stories.

According to our partners at the Kokomo Tribune, the exhibit will also focus on women of the Carver neighborhood. It will highlight Mrs. Ludie Brown, who housed the Black and Hispanic baseball players who played for the Kokomo Dodgers in the 1950s.

“This project is by no means comprehensive, but a positive start toward equitable representation of people of color in Howard County history. The goal is to find ways to incorporate new information and objects to the story of Howard County,” the museum said in a news release.

The museum's initial exhibit phase opened last February, with displays featuring the lives and accomplishments of several prominent African American residents of Howard County.

The Tribune reported the Seiberling Mansion and Howard County Museum will reopen on Feb. 1.

Hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The new exhibit opens February 18. Tickets are available online or in person.