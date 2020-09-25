x
New Palestine principal, athletic director spend night on school roof for annual fundraiser

New Palestine Junior High principal Craig Moore and athletic director Chris Yount spent the night atop the school's roof after students and parents raised $10,000.

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — Give kids an incentive and the possibilities are endless!

New Palestine Junior High principal Craig Moore and athletic director Chris Yount slept in tents Thursday night atop the school's roof after students and parents raised more than $10,000 in the school's annual fundraiser.

"We were not anticipating that they would sell that much, so that's why we kind of made the bet in the first place, and they proved us wrong — which we were happy to see," Moore said. 

The students also got to vote on Moore and Yount's attire for the "slumber party:" matching pink onesie pajamas. 

They are fulfilling their promise!!! A night on the roof to celebrate NPJH students raising way over their $10,000...

