New Palestine police searching for missing boy

Matthew Brown was last seen leaving his New Pal home on Feb. 25.

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — Police are searching for a juvenile boy missing from New Palestine.

Matthew Brown was last seen leaving his home at 132 East Main St. on Thursday, Feb. 25 around 12:30 p.m. He was wearing a blue Hollister hooded jacket, black sweatpants, black shoes and black backpack.

Matthew is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He has brown eyes and blue hair. Police say he is a runaway.