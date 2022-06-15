New Orleans-style treat keeps Hoosiers cool

Ice cream trucks across central Indiana are doing their part to keep Hoosiers cool this week. That includes Aw'sum Snoballs of Greenwood.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Ice cream trucks across central Indiana are doing their part to keep Hoosiers cool this week.

That includes Aw'sum Snoballs of Greenwood.

Operations Manager Melonie Collings said the summer season keeps her team extremely busy.

"The summer starts getting planned back in January," Collings said. "I get people calling four to five times a day wanting to schedule events in the summer starting in January."

Collings said the mobile truck allows Aw'sum Snoballs to better connect with communities and neighborhoods.

"We set up for a couple of hours," Collings said, "just to offer the neighborhoods a cool treat to cool them off."

She said the truck usually stops by at least five neighborhoods a week.

"I think we had 45 events in the month of May," Collings said.

The menu at Aw'sum Snoballs is unlike other ice cream trucks.

"We have New Orleans-style shaved ice," Collings said. "It is really fine, like powder, so it isn't a snow cone. Then, we get all of our flavors from New Orleans."

Collings said the truck is complete with more than 100 flavors onboard.

"About 115 flavors on the truck," Collings said. "So any kind from cherry and blue raspberry to dill pickle and pumpkin pie."

Collings said the shaved ice is then done-up New Orleans-style, stuffed with vanilla soft-serve ice cream.

Aw'sum Snoballs opened the mobile truck in 2015. Collings said she runs the truck with her husband and children.

She said the business teaches skills like customer service and how to handle money.

Collings said she hopes one of her children will take over the business in the future.

"I think it's really nice for the community to be able to be part of that community," Collings said. "They see us a lot. They know who we are. We know our customers. Those are family to us. Those people are family."