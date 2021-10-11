New nonprofit aims to help central Indiana veterans

The program was brought to central Indiana to connect veterans with support systems in the area.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy Warrior Partnership, which launched this month, was brought to central Indiana to connect veterans with support systems in the area.

The nonprofit said there are 115,000 veterans in central Indiana registered with Veteran Affairs, but 40-60% of vets aren't.

Matt Hall, IWP's program director, wants to connect local veterans with services they may require.

“There’s a variant number of life events that can put that veteran in need or their family members in need," Hall said. "We want to put this out and let them know that there’s a phone number. Now you can say you know a guy who can help you get out of those kinds of situations."

The number one goal of IWP is to end veteran suicide. They say on average, 17 military veterans die by suicide every day.

"Once that veteran is faced with a crisis and he or she doesn’t know where to go or where to access those resources, then suicide is an option, and we want to make sure that suicide becomes farther and farther and farther away from being a real option by giving them access to the resources they may need," Hall said.