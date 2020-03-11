New mural on Recorder building marks '125 years of advocacy, information and excellence'

It took the artist and her father about three weeks to complete the work.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Recorder has unveiled a mural painted on their building to celebrate a big anniversary.

It features a Black man reading their newspaper and the words "over 125 years of advocacy, information and excellence" and "a voice for the voiceless."

The local artist who painted the mural with her dad talked about what it represents to her.

"It represents legacies, which is something the Indianapolis Recorder is very familiar with," said Amiah Hims. "And you know, it kind of just represents you, me and future generations carrying on that legacy for hopefully another 125 years and more."