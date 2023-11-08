New Exhibit Comes to Crispus Attucks Museum

The exhibit is meant to educate guests on the history of lynching in America.

INDIANAPOLIS — A new exhibit opens Friday at the Crispus Attucks Museum in Indianapolis, documenting the history of lynching in America.

"This is an exhibit to highlight, promote, honor and remember the many men and women throughout America who them and their families experienced the tragedies of a lynching," said Robert Chester, museum curator.

The exhibit, now on display for the next seven months, is called: "Unmasked: The 1935 Anti-Lynching Exhibits and Community Remembrance in Indiana."

"Most may not to remember but we must remember and share from it and grow from it and move on," said Chester.

Visitors can also learn about the only known survivor of a lynching that occurred in Marion, Indiana on August 7,1930, James Cameron.

"Being the only man in American history to have had the noose vastly tightened around his neck, and we want to make sure we stress that, fastened tightly around his neck and still with the mob all around him but managed to live and tell his story That within itself is worthy of acknowledging and celebration itself," said Chester.

Cameron died in 2006. He was 92.

Chester says times in America have changed.

"This exhibit is just one of those small elements, band-aid if you may say, to help heal the wounds inflicted on American citizens who helped build America by sharing their stories," said Chester.

Chester hopes the public will walk away with a better understanding.

"It is overcoming that mindset of bigotry, fear, propaganda, hearsay, and outright systemic racism to bring about a new experience in the 21st century in American and beyond," said Chester.

The exhibit runs through March.

Reservations for public guided tours are Tuesday through Friday from 10am-6pm and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Call, email or text your reservation to chesterr@myips.org or 317-409-5281. Walk-ins are also allowed.