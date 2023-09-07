Lucas Oil Stadium changes to expect during the Colts season opener

Here are a few things Colts fans should know about Lucas Oil Stadium before the season opener on Sunday, Sept. 10.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts' season opener is Sunday. The fun begins Friday with the sold-out Colts kickoff concert. Before heading downtown for the football frenzy this weekend, 13News is checking out all the new amenities fans can experience at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"It's the kickoff to our 40th season so we want a packed house. We want everyone loud and proud and in their seats at game time," said Steve Campbell, VP of Communications for the Indianapolis Colts.

Seats are almost sold out. "There's some single-game tickets that are still available, but for the most part, it's going to be packed," said Campbell.

All tickets, including parking, are mobile.

This year, more parking is available in the South Lot, Lot 2, Gate 10, Rolls Royce Garage and the Government Garage.

The stadium has new security detectors to improve speed and safety as fans file in for the game.

RoboBlue is available on the Colts' newly revamped website to help answer fans' questions.

Once fans get inside, there's a new place, Section 132 reserved to learn about season ticket memberships.

New promotions and on-field entertainment will be available. A full sensory room is on the southwest corner to enhance the gameday experience for guests with autism or other developmental disabilities.

More than a dozen new menu items will be available as well as grab and go locations.

"Those locations are really, really neat because people can go in and grab their own drink and pay without having an attendant there," said Campbell.

Keep in mind that everything is cashless with cash to credit card machines available.

"It's a fun week, it's an exciting week it's a busy week but it's all leading into what we hope will be a kickoff to a great season," Campbell said.