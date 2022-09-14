New local investments reviving neighborhood on Indy's northeast side

Construction is underway for a new grocery store near East 38th Street and North Sheridan Avenue, with the Cook Medical-Goodwill manufacturing facility behind it.

INDIANAPOLIS — There are new investments being made on the northeast side of Indianapolis that are creating not only new jobs for the area, but new resources as well.

At the intersection of East 38th Street and North Sheridan Avenue, you'll see construction work on a new grocery store. Behind it, you'll find the Cook Medical-Goodwill manufacturing facility that was built within the last year.

This area looked completely different several years ago but is now becoming revitalized, thanks to initiatives created by the United Northeast Community Development Corporation (UNECDC) and several other local organizations.

"I think from our long-term goal, if we're able to show that our community can show up and look like our development sites, that means there are additional outlets," said Ashley Gurvitz, executive director for UNECDC. "Showing this is a way of us still figuring out initiative ways of investing and loving neighbor, versus feeling like opportunities before may have not been so very possible."

The Cook Medical-Goodwill manufacturing facility has been providing jobs to minority workers that live in the neighborhoods surrounding East 38th Street and North Sheridan Avenue.

Their investment led to the construction of this area's first new grocery store in years, which will be run by Michael McFarland and Marckus Williams, two men from the neighborhood, to provide fresh produce in an area that is considered a food desert.

"For a time period, being neglected by those who should not be neglecting you, it hurts. But then, you can smile when you see those that recognize that need of the neighborhood," said Michael Saahir, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than three decades. "You have to work with the neighbors and help the neighbors because we're all in this together."

Cook Medical will build the store, and IMPACT Central Indiana will provide money for capital and inventory.

The new grocery store is slated to bring about $4.6 million in wages and benefits, along with educational opportunities.

Another goal for the organizations involved in making this happen has been to give a job to those who live in the area.

Most of the construction workers on the project are from the neighborhood, and some of the lead workers from Cook Medical are also from the area.