New Indiana internet crimes against children website launches

The new website is now open to the public and aims to continue its crackdown on internet-based child sex abuse.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force announced June 26 that their new website is now available for public use.

Founded in 2005, the ICAC Task Force helps to investigate and prosecute individuals who utilize the internet to sexually exploit children. This new website is intended to help provide the public with resources and options to help report potential internet crimes against children.

The website also includes statistics and other links to help protect children online.

With the launch of the new website, the ICAC hopes to encourage more Hoosiers to report online exploitation, enticement, or solicitation of children to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

In 2022, the ICAC Task Force reported that they received over 14,000 tips from the NCMEC regarding the use of the internet for child sex abuse crimes.

New Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Website Available for Public Use https://t.co/kXBQKopJ0N — Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) June 26, 2023

Even as the new website rolls out to the public, the ICAC still encourages Hoosiers to report active internet crimes involving children to their local law enforcement agency.