New homes needed after 40 cats and kittens surrendered to Indianapolis shelter

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) is looking for new homes for more than 40 cats and kittens surrendered by their owner.
IACS said all the cats have been checked out by medical staff and are now available for adoption.
“We’ve been fortunate over the past year to be able to plan ahead when taking in large amounts of animals,” said IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl. “Unfortunately, with kitten season in full swing, this morning’s intake is pushing us close to capacity in our cat rooms.”
IACS said adoptions are currently free. Click here to fill out an online adoption application.
IACS said foster families are also needed for the kittens.
