New home, investments: Indy ticket buyers share their dreams for Powerball windfall

INDIANAPOLIS — Time is running out to get your Powerball tickets. Wednesday's drawing is an estimated $1 billion.
13News spoke with people in south Indianapolis who are hoping to win it all.
At Dinner Bell Market on South Shelby Street, they like to acknowledge scratch-off winners when you first come in. They hope to add a billion-dollar winner to their wall next.
"Going to be the winner, right here," said Rhonda Erisman.
Erisman bought four tickets at Dinner Bell and hopes to get a new home if she wins.
"You invest a lot and you move to Hawaii," she said, laughing. "I think that's the best thing to do."
It's now it's the seventh-highest lottery jackpot ever, according to Powerball. The estimated cash value of the prize is nearly $517 million.
As anticipation builds across the Hoosier State, Erisman is feeling hopeful she or someone else will hit it here in Indianapolis.
"I always buy them here at Dinner Bell," she said. "They've hit here. The lottery has been here a couple of times and we have a good time doing that, so I kind of just feel faithful to buy 'em here."