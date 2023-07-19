New home, investments: Indy ticket buyers share their dreams for Powerball windfall

Wednesday's drawing is for an estimated $1 billion jackpot.

INDIANAPOLIS — Time is running out to get your Powerball tickets. Wednesday's drawing is an estimated $1 billion.

13News spoke with people in south Indianapolis who are hoping to win it all.

At Dinner Bell Market on South Shelby Street, they like to acknowledge scratch-off winners when you first come in. They hope to add a billion-dollar winner to their wall next.

"Going to be the winner, right here," said Rhonda Erisman.

Erisman bought four tickets at Dinner Bell and hopes to get a new home if she wins.

"You invest a lot and you move to Hawaii," she said, laughing. "I think that's the best thing to do."

It's now it's the seventh-highest lottery jackpot ever, according to Powerball. The estimated cash value of the prize is nearly $517 million.

As anticipation builds across the Hoosier State, Erisman is feeling hopeful she or someone else will hit it here in Indianapolis.