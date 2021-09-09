New flights leave Indy today for San Francisco, Austin

The new Austin route is one of 21 new nonstop flights announced by Indianapolis so far in 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two nonstop westbound flights depart Indianapolis today for San Francisco and Austin, Texas.

American Airlines launches its inaugural nonstop flight to Austin (AUS), and United Airlines restarts its nonstop flight to San Francisco (SFO).

The American nonstop flight will offer a daily flight starting today and a second daily on Oct. 2.

The United nonstop flight will depart daily to San Francisco.

“Austin, San Francisco, and Indy sit central in top high-tech industry regions, and these flights make it easier for Hoosiers to access these partner cities,” said Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez. “And much like Indy, they also offer great cultural and leisure attractions that Hoosiers enjoy, like art, music, and food.”

Today’s American flight to Austin is one of 21 new nonstop flights announced by IND so far in 2021, and the United flight to San Francisco represents another key route revived since the pandemic curtailed air travel early in 2020.

American also launched a new nonstop flight from Indianapolis to Boston in June and resumed a nonstop flight to Los Angeles in May.

“We have seen the roster of new nonstop flights flourish this year,” said Marsha Stone, IAA senior director of commercial enterprise. “Our airline partners are focusing in on passenger demand, offering nonstop flights to top leisure destinations, and initiating nonstops to drive markets that have been requested for years. We’re still navigating through the pandemic’s impact on aviation and travel, but the ability of our airline partners to be nimble has been a tremendous benefit to Hoosier travelers.”

American Airlines’ Austin flights can be booked at aa.com.