New emergency alert system for Howard County goes online in December

KOKOMO, Ind. — Howard County residents will soon have a new system to receive emergency messages from public safety officials.

Howard County Alerts will replace an old system that had been used for similar messaging, according to our newsgathering partners at the Kokomo Tribune.

The system is free and will transmit information about a variety of emergencies, including weather and traffic. COVID-19 spread information may also be sent.

The change to the new alert system will allow users to get the messages by phone, text or e-mail.

To sign up, visit the Howard County government website.

You can also download the Smart911 app, available at Google Play, the App Store or by texting "Smart911" to 67283.