New COVID-19 cases drop on the IU Bloomington campus

IU's test positivity rate has dropped significantly in four weeks.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In some communities, public health officials are accusing college students of driving up the number of new COVID-19 cases.

IU officials say that's not happening in Bloomington.

Early Friday night and the sidewalks were almost empty, as if the campus went to bed early.

"Yes, it is half-asleep," said Jada Tomes, an IU freshman. "There is not a lot of places to go or things to do."

At the start of school year IU launched an aggressive testing program and social distancing campaign. Masks are a must.

"You have to wear a mask, no matter where you go," said Patrick Finley. "As soon as you leave your room, you have to have a mask on."

Freshman Lauren Haraburda said the rules are strictly enforced.

"I know a bunch of friends who got in trouble just for having too many people in their rooms," she told 13News.

The university has disciplined Greek houses for breaking the rules. A significant number have been quarantined.

Even the usual raucous Kirkwood restaurant and bar district bordering the campus has toned down. Bars are closed and students and residents were, for the most part, keeping their distance.

This is a pretty good crowd for COVID, but before COVID this place would be wall to wall," said IU alum Clint Taylor. He and alum Diane Taylor live in Bloomington.

In the last 4 weeks, IU says the number of new COVID-19 cases dropped from 726 to 108. The positivity rate fell from more than 7% to just over 1%.

Several students told us they don't want to risk the consequences of being infected. Tomes said she was sickened with COVID-19 and wanted to go home to Chicago.

"My parents refused to let me come home, so I had to go to the quarantine dorm," she said.

Such is the new normal.