New chapter: Adoption Day an exciting, emotional moment for 30 Marion County families

INDIANAPOLIS — It was an exciting day in a Marion County courtroom Friday.

It's National Adoption Day and 30 kids at Marion County Superior Court started a new chapter with their forever families.

It was emotional and exciting for families like Teressa and Scott Carnagua. For years, they wondered when this day would come.

"It's stressful, the ups and downs, not knowing what's going to happen tomorrow," said Scott.

After three long years, they were finally able to finalize the adoption of their two great-nieces. Now that it's complete, they said they wouldn't change a thing.

"When I look at them, it's like I had them myself," said Teressa.

Those sentiments were echoed by the dozens of supporters who came to witness families finally becoming complete, a full-circle moment for everyone.

"Unbelievable, because I would never think I would be here this soon. Some people had a longer process. We get to do this now. They will have on paper that I am their child," said Graciela Angela Ventura.

There are more than 10,000 kids in Indiana's foster care system, many waiting for their for-forever families. Families here hope their happy endings will encourage other Hoosiers to consider doing the same.

"There are lots of kids out there who need a good loving home. It's not their fault," said Teressa.

"I believe more people should adopt. Yes, there is that connection with their biological child, but there are so many kids already that need that love and that care and need someone there for them," said Ventura.

Now that everything's official, these families are ready for a new beginning together.