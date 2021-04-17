New Castle woman dies in grain bin accident

Investigators say she was found inside a grain bin after several hours of searching.

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — State Police confirm a New Castle woman was killed Friday in a farming accident in rural Henry County.

Barbara Smith, 76, was killed when she was trapped inside a grain bin.

Investigators learned that James and Barbara Smith were offloading corn from the grain bin on their farm on State Road 234 near Cadiz Friday afternoon.

Mr. Smith called 911 at approximately 2 p.m. and said he was unable to locate his wife. He believed she may have been trapped inside the grain bin.

Emergency crews searched for two hours before they located Mrs. Smith inside the grain bin, which contained between eight to ten feet of corn. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Henry County Coroner.