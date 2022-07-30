New Castle man killed in I-865 crash in Boone County

The single-vehicle crash happened just after midnight between I-465 and Ford Road.

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A New Castle man was killed early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 865.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, 82-year-old Terry Ingle was a front seat passenger in the vehicle that drove into the median and landed upside down in a creek. He died at the scene.

Two other people from New Castle survived. BCSO identifed them as 46-year-old April Smith, who was driving, and 81-year-old Floyd Ingle. Both Smith and Floyd Ingle were taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The crash occurred just after midnight near the 4.2 mile marker and shut down traffic on the westbound side of I-865 east of Ford Road.

The Boone County FACT Team is investigating this incident.