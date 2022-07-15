New Castle man dies in early morning house fire

Police said 83-year-old William Miller was found just inside the door of his home, which caught fire around 5 a.m. Friday.

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — An 83-year-old man died early Friday in a fire at his New Castle home.

Firefighters responded to the reported structure fire in the 2500 block of Washington Street around 5:20 a.m. Friday. A passerby had seen fire in the front entrance of a residence and called 911.

When police officers arrived on the scene, neighbors were trying to get into the home and were knocking on the side door. They told police an elderly man lived in the home, at which time the officers forced their way inside and found 83-year-old William Miller unconscious and unresponsive just inside the door.

Medics began performing life-saving measures, but Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was the only occupant of the home, firefighters said.