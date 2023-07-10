Community Heights neighborhood adds new bike lanes

The purpose of the new green bike lanes is for "traffic calming", according to the Community Heights Neighborhood Association.

INDIANAPOLIS — Neighbors in Community Heights on the east side of Indianapolis have added another part to the 10th Street Tactical Urbanism Project.

Before this project, there were no clear areas where bikers could ride, so green bike lanes were painted to give bikers and drivers a better understanding of where the lanes are.

"We are trying to make the streets safer for everybody and make this a more walkable and bikeable community," volunteer and east side resident Suzanne McLaughlin said.

This is the only permanent part of the project and comes after barriers were placed in turn lanes and other parts of the street to control speeding and traffic. The purpose of this is what Community Heights Neighborhood Association call "traffic calming."

Over the past few months, the association has collected data from the street and has noticed a positive change. Residents hope this will continue with the new bike lanes.

"It's good to see the community continuing to grow," McLaughlin said. "It's just a friendly place and we want to keep everyone safe."