New Indy Learning Center opens in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Behavioral Analysis Center for Autism (BACA) opened its first Indianapolis Learning Center today on the northeast side. BACA, which is part of LEARN Behavioral, delivers services to kids with autism across Indiana.
It's near 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue. The location will serve children ages 2 to 12, providing speech therapy, occupational therapy, one-on-one therapy and group services.
"There's a need for diagnostic services, so that was a service that we added to BACA recently. But once you get a diagnosis, now you need services, and our wait lists were long," said Stacy Apraez. "They were finding that at other locations for other companies as well. So this was a way for us to get more individuals who need services in their community."
So far, there is no wait list at the new center. To learn more about BACA and the services they offer, click here.